MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour man has been arrested after police said he exposed himself at Target.

A police report states 23-year-old William McClain was at the Connecticut Post Mall on Tuesday when he showed his genitals to two young victims.

He was quickly taken into custody and charged with risk of injury, breach of peace and public indecency.

He was released on a promise to appear at his Dec. 28 court date.