MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly displayed a firearm during an argument at a bar in Meriden, according to police.

Meriden police responded to Scotty O’ Boyles Pub for a dispute between two men where one displayed a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers met with the man who made the complaint. He told police what happened during the argument and described the man who had a handgun.

While officers were speaking with the man who made the complaint, a man later identified as 48-year-old George Nasiakos exited the bar and began walking toward the officers. The alleged victim told police that Nasiakos was the one in possession of the gun.

Officers told Nasiakos to show them his hands but he refused. He then turned and ran away from the officers going back into the bar and the officers chased after him.

While inside the bar, Nasiakos tried standing behind a table to avoid the police officers. The officers grabbed his arm to detain him when a loaded loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun fell out of his jacket pocket.

Mugshot of George Nasiakos. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

Police said both Nasiakos and the firearm were both secured.

Nasiakos was transported to the Meriden Police Department where he was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police, carrying a firearm while under the influence and possession of a high capacity firearm.

He was held on a $125,000 bond and will appear in Meriden Superior Court.