WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcycle that happened in Waterbury last week.

On June 15, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street at Market Square. They located a motorcycle on the ground and the motorcycle rider standing nearby.

The motorcycle rider was identified by police as Nygil Craig, 28, of Waterbury.

According to police, Craig reported he had dropped his motorcycle while attempting to avoid striking an unknown car that had cut him off. The other vehicle reported was not on scene, police said.

Police said Craig was alert and conscious on scene with road rash on his arms, legs and back. He was brought to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation and was later pronounced dead by staff at the hospital, according to police.

Police said Segundo Villa-Qillay, 40, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with evading responsibility (causing death – felony offense), negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license and improper turn.

Segundo was held on a $150,000 bond pending court arraignment Thursday, police said.