Man arrested after leading police on chase from New Haven to Bridgeport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase from New Haven to Bridgeport where he crashed his car.

Police say the chase started this morning between Wheeler and Forbes Street. There are a few evidence markers on the ground in that area and officers on scene as well.

There was a very active scene earlier Thursday on Wheeler Street with Major Crimes and now Connecticut State Police investigating the ordeal.

The man has been identified as Marvin Owens, who is in his late 50s. News 8 is told he led police on a chase down I-95 south when he crashed his car, took off on foot and was arrested. As far as News 8 is aware, no one was hurt in that chase.

Police said he has three violations of protective orders, assault and reckless endangerment charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

