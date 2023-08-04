WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was wounded during a shooting at a home in Woodbridge on Thursday night, according to police.

Woodbridge police responded to a residence on Raymond Street just before 8 p.m. and found a woman and her infant child outside of the home.

Police said the woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and the infant was uninjured. Both were removed from the property.

The woman was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where her injuries were deemed non-life threatening, police said.

While the suspect originally refused to exit the home, he did shortly after with the assistance of state police and both the New Haven and Seymour Police Departments.

Raymond Sosa, 49, of Woodbridge was taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Sosa was detained overnight on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Friday.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation.