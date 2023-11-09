SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Oct. 30 in connection to a Southbury house burglary that occurred in August, police said.

According to police, Jaquel Newsome turned himself in to police on Oct. 30 in connection to a burglary that occurred at a house on Old Woodbury Road on Aug. 20.

Southbury police said they initially responded to a house alarm call on Aug. 20 on Old Woodbury Road. Upon arrival, police found that someone entered the home through a second-story window.

The homeowners told police that a safe containing jewelry and personal documents was stolen from the home, police said.

During an investigation, detectives collected evidence from the scene and used DNA samples to identify suspect Newsome, police said.

Newsome was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree larceny, police said. He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Nov. 13.

Police said that they have more than one suspect in this investigation and expect more arrests to be made.