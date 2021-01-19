Man arrested after stabbing ex-girlfriend’s father, Meriden police say

Justin Ramirez (Credit: Meriden PD)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested after police said he stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s father.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Meriden police were called to the 470 block of East Main Street after reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from several stab wounds. He told officers that he had been stabbed by his daughter’s ex, Justin Ramirez.

The unidentified victim was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers later found Ramirez and took him into custody without incident.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, strangulation and assault first-degree. Ramirez is being held on a $75,000 bond.

