WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon faces charges in multiple recent burglaries in Waterbury.

Waterbury police served Juan Roman, 43, of Waterbury, multiple violations of probation arrest warrants on March 11 in connection with a February 2021 larceny arrest.

Roman confessed to committing recent burglaries in Waterbury, police said. He faces burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief-related charges in the following incidents:

March 4 – Via Al Paraiso Restaurant (384 North Main St.)

March 8 – Greenland Market (130 East Main St.)

March 9 – Golden Wok (35 East Main St.)

March 10 – Top Shelf Liquor (attempted burglary – 649 West Main St.)

March 10 – King Pizza (33 Willow St.)

March 10 – Stoll’s Pharmacy (185 Grove St.)

March 10 – Grand News (156 Bank St.)

Police said Roman used an object to try to gain entry at Top Shelf Liquor. Investigators submitted a swab of the object, using RapidHIT ID Analysis technology. It provided investigators with a timely potential DNA profile and investigative lead.

“WPD investigators solved multiple commercial burglary crimes and Roman was charged accordingly as a result of good police work and a strong collaboration with our partners at the State of CT Forensics Laboratory utilizing innovative RapidHIT ID Analysis technology,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo wrote in a statement.

Roman was held on a $390,000 surety bond pending arraignment.