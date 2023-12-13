NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone at a bar and then attempting to flee the country, police said.

Officers arrested Eloy Junio Medeiroa De Oliveria and extradited him from Martin County, Florida where he was found on the high seas trying to flee prosecution in the U.S., police said.

According to police, officers responded to Sagres Bar and Restaurant on Maple Street for a call of a possible gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 8.

Police found an adult male victim in critical condition. He was unconscious and bleeding heavily from a laceration to his head but he was not shot, police said.

De Oliveria was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a court-set bond of $150,000 and was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Dec. 12.