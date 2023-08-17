MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police say they arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to police, 44-year-old Anthony Dunn was arrested Wednesday in connection to an allegation of sexual assault of a child that took place in January 2023.

Anthony Dunn (Photo Courtesy: Meriden Police Department)

Dunn is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child.

Dunn’s bond was set at $150,000 and has since been released.

