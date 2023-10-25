NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly burglarized a liquor store in North Haven, according to police.

Mug shot of Jeffrey Nanfito. (North Haven Police Department)

The North Haven Police Department responded to an alarm at Sav-Rite Liquors on Washington Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said that part of the storefront glass was smashed, and the store was burglarized.

Officers found 57-year-old Jeffrey Nanfito in possession of items that linked him to the burglary, police said.

Officers took him to the Meriden Police Department for unrelated charges out of Meriden.

Nanfito then returned to North Haven to face third-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny and third-degree burglary charges.