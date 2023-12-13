WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old convicted felon was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly carrying multiple drugs, including 50 bags of heroin, police said.

Police arrested Jaquille Cooper of Waterbury, who has multiple felony convictions.

According to police, officers were actively patrolling the area of Jewelry Street on Tuesday at 5:41 p.m. due to recent quality of life-related complaints. An officer noticed a vehicle with motor vehicle violations and conducted a traffic stop, police said.

Police found a loaded polymer 80 9mm firearm, which was determined to be a ghost gun, 8.5 grams of cocaine, 8.3 grams of crack cocaine and 50 bags of heroin inside the car.

Ghost gun (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Cooper was charged with the following: criminal possession of ammunition, criminal possession of a pistol, illegal transfer/purchase of a firearm, illegal possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with police and various motor vehicle related violations.

Mug shot of Jaquille Cooper (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Cooper was released on a $150,000 bond and is pending court arraignment, police said.