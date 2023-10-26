NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting at women in a North Haven parking lot, police said.

According to police, officers responded in December 2022 to the area of 490 Washington Ave. for reports of shots being fired.

Police said they discovered that four young men in a stolen car shot pellets from a “facsimile firearm” at multiple women in a North Haven parking lot. Officers later found the stolen car.

Robert Barbera, who is accused of being part of the group in the car, has been charged with first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle and breach of peace, according to police.