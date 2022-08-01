MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday.

Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man she knew.

That man was determined to be Jose Carrasquillo-Serrano, 24, according to police. He was allegedly lying in wait for the woman to leave a local business.

Investigators stated that there was a long domestic history between Carrasquillo-Serrano and the victim, and he had been known to stalk her for the past several years.

When she left the local business and walked through a nearby parking lot, officers said Carrasquillo-Serrano attempted to run her over with his car. He was unsuccessful, and when he exited his car he assaulted another man who was in the parking lot.

Then, Carrasquillo-Serrano assaulted the woman he had attempted to run over and tried to abduct her into his vehicle.

After a struggle ensued, officers said the woman was able to break free, escaping the car and running to safety.

Carrasquillo-Serrano fled the scene on Chamberlain Highway, which is when police said he discharged a firearm into the air. Upon finding the empty shell casings from the firearm at the scene, investigators stated it was determined that Carrasquillo-Serrano had five active warrants out for his arrest.

These arrest warrants, as well as a protective order, made it illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm.

Police then tracked Carrasquillo-Serrano to a residence in New Britain, where officers believed he was lying in wait again for the female victim. New Britain police attempted to take him into custody, but Carrasquillo-Serrano again fled the scene in his vehicle.

New Britain police said they pursued Carrasquillo-Serrano until his car finally came to a rest on Route 9 North near exit 30. Carrasquillo-Serrano fled his car on foot but was quickly apprehended according to official reports.

As a result of their pursuit, police were able to seize a 9 mm firearm with an extended magazine.

Police said Carrasquillo-Serrano has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm in the first degree, criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, having weapons in a motor vehicle, violating a protective order, strangulation in the second degree, assault in the second degree, threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful restrain in the first degree, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He has been transported to police headquarters, officials said, and is being held on a $3M bond.