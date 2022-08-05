NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police.

The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the third was a Honda Accord Hybrid, and the final car involved was a Jeep.

According to the state police’s accident report, the Jeep was traveling in the left lane on I-95 South, just north of exit 46. The Jeep sideswiped the Honda Accord, which was in the lane next to it.

The Jeep was sent into an uncontrolled spin from the impact and came to a final rest facing north near the right shoulder.

Because of this, the Honda Accord was pushed to the right and collided with the Toyota Rav4. The Honda was then sent into an uncontrolled spin, which is when it was struck by the Freightliner in the far right lane.

Minor injuries were reported from the crashes, and anyone who was hurt was transported to the Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment, The Jeep, Toyota, and Honda were all towed from the scene due to the damages to the cars.

The Jeep’s driver, 30-year-old Justin Matthew Sollene, from Naugatuck, was found by police to be at fault for the crash.

Officials said Sollene was arrested on charges such as operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to maintain a proper lane.