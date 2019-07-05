Man arrested for fatal hit and run in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Police have arrested an individual for a fatal hit and run on March 11, 2019 which killed 62-year-old Maureen Munzner.

Around 5:30 p.m. on March 11th, Munzner was walking her dog with her two children on Ridge Road in North Haven when she was hit by a red Ford Fusion. She was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

The suspect fled the scene, however, after months of investigative work by the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit (SCCTU) – a team consisting of Police Officers from the East Haven Police Department (EHPD), North Branford Police Department (NBPD), Madison Police Department (MPD), Branford Police Department (BPD), and North Haven Police Department (NoHPD) – North Haven Detectives took 40-year-old Mark Rubino of Meriden, Connecticut in to custody on Friday, July 5th.

Rubino was charged with Evasion of Responsibility in Operating a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, No Insurance and Failure to Drive in Proper Lane.

He is being held on a $50,000 court-set bond.

