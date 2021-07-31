Man arrested for reckless driving on boardwalk in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an incident last week where a man was driving recklessly on the West Haven boardwalk.

Photo Credit: West Haven Police Department

Last week, West Haven PD were notified of a Jeep Wrangler driving on the boardwalk in West Haven. Police say the person was driving with complete disregard for pedestrian safety. Photos were sent to local authorities by residents walking by. Shore Patrol officers identified the driver’s identification and sent out an arrest warrant.

Marcus Galberth was located by New Haven PD at his home and arrested Saturday morning. Later being transported to West Haven, Galberth was charged with Reckless Driving, Breach of Peace and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree.

Galberth is currently being held on $25,000 bond.