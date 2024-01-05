NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested in Newtown Thursday for sex crimes against a juvenile, according to police.

Police arrested 69-year-old Richard Neal, of Newtown, following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between him and a juvenile.

Neal was similarly arrested in 2023 for having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile to whom he gave music lessons.

He was charged with second-degree sex assault with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, second-degree sex assault and illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.

Neal was held on a $100,000 bond and has a court date of 1/5/2024 at Danbury Superior Court.