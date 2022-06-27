MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police said they have a suspect in custody relating to a case of sexual assault of a child that started back in February.

Police stated they began their investigation in February 2022, which stemmed from an allegation of sexual assault involving a minor. Throughout the investigation, police collected DNA evidence, as well as GPS and video surveillance according to officials.

As a result of the piling evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Robert Williams, 34. That warrant was served on June 24.

Williams is currently in police custody on unrelated charges.

Meriden police said Williams has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the second degree, sexual assault in the third degree, and risk of injury to or impairing the morals of a child.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 court-set bond.