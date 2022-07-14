MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said.

According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the cafe, he refused, causing security to escort him out of the building.



Marinelli resisted the escort and headbutted security, police said.

Milford police issued an arrest warrant and took Marinelli into custody on Thursday. He was charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Marinelli was released on a PTA and is due in court on August 11.