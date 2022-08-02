MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs.

Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an employee and called them a racial insult.

Kane also allegedly spit at this employee and threatened another before leaving the store.

Police said he was located shortly after, carrying a knife with him. Kane was later found to have two active arrest warrants out for him.

He has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the second degree, threatening in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breaching the peace in the second degree, according to officials.

Kane’s bond has been set at $15,000 and he is due to appear in court on Tuesday.