MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a wrong-way driver who caused an accident on Route 15 in Milford Thursday morning.

Troopers said that at approximately 2 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15, near exit 55.

Shortly after receiving these reports, troopers said they got another call saying that a nearby crash was caused by a wrong-way driver near the Milford/Orange town lines.

According to state police, the crash was caused by a driver traveling northbound who sharply swerved out of the way of the wrong-way driver. The victim of the crash collided with the guardrail, but did not sustain any major injuries and was able to drive away from the crash site.

The wrong-way vehicle, which police identified as a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, continued to travel southbound until troopers were able to stop it near the Sikorsky Bridge, in Stratford.

The Hyundai’s driver was identified as 59-year-old Carlos Ferreira from Fairfield, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. He was also found to be the subject of an active Paperless Re-Arrest Warrant.

Troopers said that Ferreira did not perform to standard when administered his standardized field sobriety test and that he was found to be in possession of a substance that police believe is narcotics.

Ferreira was taken into custody and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless driving, operating without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear in the second-degree regarding his arrest warrant.

Police stated that Ferreira was being held on a $2,500 bond relating to his charges during the wrong-way driving incident, and a separate $500 bond regarding the warrant.

He will appear in court later in the day on Thursday.