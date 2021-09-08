Man arrested in connection to a domestic violence stabbing in East Haven that injured a woman, juvenile

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police have made an arrest in connection to a domestic violence stabbing that happened on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an address on Foxon Boulevard after a 911 hang-up. When enroute to the address, dispatch told the officers that a woman could be heard on an open line yelling for help in the background before the line disconnected.

When officers arrived at the house, a woman was located suffering from stab wounds to her upper arm and upper chest area. It was determined that there was also a juvenile on the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the hand.

Both victims were treated on the scene before being brought to a local hospital.

Police learned that the victim told the suspect, identified as Jose Montero, that he could not use her car in the middle of the night. Police determined that a struggle ensued between the two after Montero located the keys.

Montero then brandished a knife once the victim got into the car to prevent him from leaving. That’s when the woman and juvenile were stabbed.

Police said Montero left the scene in the car. Around 3 a.m., officers located Montero in the area of Highland Avenue. Police attempted to initiate a stop, but he disregarded and led them on a pursuit. Montero eventually crashed at the intersection of Rossette and Button Street.

He was taken into custody and brought to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution.

While officers were on the scene at the home, they located a stolen firearm and seized it.

Montero was charged with two counts of first degree assault, breach of peach, risk of injury to a minor, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal possession of a firearm, engaging police in pursuit, interfering with police, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.