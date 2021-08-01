Man arrested in connection to May double shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police arrested a New Haven man in connection to a double shooting in May.

On May 13 at approximately 12:15 a.m. police responded to 1500 block of Dixwell Ave on the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old New Haven resident suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. Police report the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Another victim, a 22-year-old Hamden resident, was shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his buttocks, hands, and pelvis, according to police. Police report a good samaritan drove that victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Authorities say both victims were treated for serious physical injuries. After an extensive investigation, police identified James Harris, 23, of New Haven as the shooter.

On Monday, police arrested Harris. He was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree.

Harris was held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on July 29.

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4048.