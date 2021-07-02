Man arrested after making off with $3 in Milford armed robbery

New Haven

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested for an armed robbery in Milford.

On July 1 around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a robbery with a knife at the Cumberland Farms on Boston Post Road.

Police said a man, later identified as 45-year-old David Newman, walked into the store, pointed a knife at an employee and demanded money.

The employee handed Newman three dollars that was sitting on top of the register. Newman then fled the area.

Police arrested Newman and charged him with first-degree robbery and 6th degree larceny. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

