Man arrested in connection to two cases of arson in 2016

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–North Haven Police arrested a man allegedly responsible for two trash can fires that happened in 2016 on Wednesday.

Police said on July 13, 2016, Anthony Laudano, 29, of North Haven went to a Taco Bell on Foxon Boulevard and set a men’s room trash can on fire at around 5:31 pm. Police said he then set fire to a trash can in the men’s room of a Shell gas station on Townsend Avenue 9 minutes later.

Police said they identified Laudano as the suspect after taking a look at surveillance footage shortly after the incidents.

North Haven police arrested Laudano this past January for illegal fires he set in fall of 2018. The arrest provided enough information to secure arrest warrants for the 2016 arsons, police said.

North Haven police served two arrest warrants for the 2016 fires and arrested Laudano again Wednesday.

He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.

North Haven police, New Haven police, New Haven FBI Unit and New Haven fire department collaborated on this investigation along with the State Attorney’s office.