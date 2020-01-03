Breaking News
Ice cream sold in Connecticut recalled due to soy not listed on label
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hamden gas station

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

Pharoh Jackson (Credit: Hamden PD)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been arrested following a deadly shooting at a Hamden gas station.

According to police, on Dec. 27, 20-year-old Pharoh Jackson tried to rob 35-year-old Corey Gomes at gunpoint at the on Express Fuel on Dixwell Avenue. A fight ensued and Jackson fired several shots, hitting and killing Gomes.

Officers said Jackson fled the scene in a car that contained one other person.

Police found Gomes slumped over in the front seat of a white Nissan Altima. Gomes was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers said they also found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

On Jan. 3, Jackson, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with murder in the commission of a felony and robbery in the first degree.

He was booked under a $2,000,000 court-ordered bond.

