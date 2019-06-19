New Haven

Man Arrested in Milford for Stealing Items from a Vehicle

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 02:52 PM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - An arrest was made Tuesday after Milford Police responded to a report of a man taking items from one vehicle in the parking lot of 68 Bridgeport Avenue and transferring them to the bed of a pickup truck.

Police say that 54 year-old Sean McLaughlin of North Branford was charged with larceny, burglary and evading responsibility.

Before police arrived at the scene, the vehicle owner arrived in a different vehicle in an attempt to block McLaughlin's vehicle in. McLaughlin then struck the victim's vehicle several times with the pick-up truck and drove off with approximately $5,500 worth of stolen items.

McLaughlin was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Naugatuck Avenue near the 1-95 overpass. The pick-up truck he was stopped in was reportedly stolen.

