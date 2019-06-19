New Haven

Man arrested in New Haven shooting that left another man seriously injured

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 08:27 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

Man arrested in New Haven shooting that left another man seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - An arrest was made Wednesday in a New Haven shooting that left one man with life threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon. 

Police say that 22-year-old Kuron Jonathan Vega, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with assault, along with multiple weapons violations.  

Vega was detained by officers Tuesday afternoon after the shooting of 20-year-old Malik Daniels on Huntington Street, in the Newhallville neighborhood. 

Related: Police on scene of shooting in New Haven, victim has life-threatening injuries

Daniels suffered life threatening injuries in the shooting but his current condition is unknown at this time.

His family tells News 8 that this was not the first time Daniels was shot; he was also shot two years ago.

After the shooting, a car crashed near Prospect Street and ended up on an Albertus Magnus College athletic field. Police have since towed the car from that field.

Vega was held on $750,000 bond, but was reduced to $600,000 when he was arraigned in court Wednesday. He is still held on bond and will reappear in court on July 3.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center