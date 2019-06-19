Man arrested in New Haven shooting that left another man seriously injured Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kuron Jonathan Vega (New Haven Police) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - An arrest was made Wednesday in a New Haven shooting that left one man with life threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that 22-year-old Kuron Jonathan Vega, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with assault, along with multiple weapons violations.

Vega was detained by officers Tuesday afternoon after the shooting of 20-year-old Malik Daniels on Huntington Street, in the Newhallville neighborhood.

Daniels suffered life threatening injuries in the shooting but his current condition is unknown at this time.

His family tells News 8 that this was not the first time Daniels was shot; he was also shot two years ago.

Malik Daniels, 20 (Photo: Family of Daniels)

After the shooting, a car crashed near Prospect Street and ended up on an Albertus Magnus College athletic field. Police have since towed the car from that field.

Vega was held on $750,000 bond, but was reduced to $600,000 when he was arraigned in court Wednesday. He is still held on bond and will reappear in court on July 3.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

