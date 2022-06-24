MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden and Middletown police joined forces and have arrested a suspect for allegedly manufacturing “ghost guns” in both cities.

During the month of June, Meriden and Middletown police crime units initiated an investigation into illegal firearms sales in each city. These firearms did not have serial numbers stamped on them, which classified them as illegal and very dangerous “ghost guns”.

Police said they discovered that Jonathan Willette, from Meriden, was behind the manufacturing and sales of these weapons according to official statements.

Guns confiscated from Jonathan Willette via search warrant (Photo courtesy of Meriden police)

A search warrant on Willette’s home on Curtis Street found he had 13 illegal firearms, many of which did not have serial numbers and had been converted into fully automatic weapons. Police believe this indicated Willette’s connection to the manufacturing operation.

Investigators said they also found several drill presses, firearm molds, drilling bits, a large number of firearm parts, and a large amount of fully loaded, high capacity, firearm magazines.

Finally, they located several drum magazines capable of holding 40-50 rounds of ammunition and said Willette was also in possession of two different types of body armor. Willette is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing, selling, or owning any type of firearm as well as having body armor.

After being arrested by police, Willette is being charged with the following: five counts of possession of an assault weapon, eight counts of illegally manufacturing firearms, 13 counts of criminal possession of a firearm, six counts of possession of high capacity magazines, five counts of criminal possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of body armor by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a silencer, weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with police, risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He has been transported to police headquarters where he has been charged and is being held on a $3,000,000 bond. Willette will appear in court on Friday for these charges, officials said.