NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police are investigating an assault, in which a shot was fired, along Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say the male victim told them he was standing outside Sam’s Mart shortly after 4 a.m. when a black truck pulled up and multiple occupants got out and a heated argument and physical altercation occurred and he was struck with a firearm several time before he was shot at.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatning injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information on this incident to call them at 203-946-6304 or the anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS(8477).