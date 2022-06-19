MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is speaking out after he was attacked by someone attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Milford.

The attack happened outside of Luke O’Brien’s home on Concord Avenue. Around 2 a.m. on June 14, he woke up to a grinding noise in his driveway.

He looked out the window, saw a strange car and quickly ran outside. Then out of nowhere, a man slashed his face with a sharp blade from a power tool, from his ear to his chin, and got away.

They later learned the man was trying to steal a catalytic converter from the neighbor’s car.

O’Brien is still in disbelief. He needed 300 stitches on his face and said he is lucky to be alive.

“How can somebody do this to somebody else’s face and whatever you know,” O’Brien said. “It’s just a tragic thing. People have no regard for other people, our lives.”

O’Brien is a carpenter and is self employed. He’ll be out of work for the next two months.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man, wearing all black and a black face mask, according to police. The suspect fled the area in what is believed to be a silver sedan.

Investigators are still looking for those responsible. If you have any information about what happened, call the police.