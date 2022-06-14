MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an attempted catalytic converter theft that turned into a knife attack in Milford early Tuesday morning.

A man who lives on Concord Avenue went outside after he said he heard what sounded like a grinding noise in his driveway around 2 a.m., police said. He told police someone then slashed his face with a knife.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man, wearing all black and a black facemask, according to police. The suspect fled the area believed to be a silver sedan.

Credit: Milford Police Department

The victim was taken to a hospital for what police described as a non-life-threatening but significant injury

“As a reminder, we urge all citizens to refrain from confronting criminal suspects,” Milford police said in a statement. “Call 911 and stay on the line with the public safety dispatch center offering play-by-play of what you see, from a safe and concealed place. That way, our officers can be as well informed as possible when they enter the area and know exactly what to look for.”

Anyone with information can contact Det. Mahoney at rmahoney@milfordct.gov or 203-783-4727.