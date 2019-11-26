Man brings towel into Yale New Haven Hospital, throws it while yelling ‘chemical warfare,’ police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and fire crews were called to Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday after a man reportedly brought a towel possibly covered with chemicals inside.

Authorities said around 10 p.m., an upset man entered the hospital and asked to see a supervisor while making “irrational statements.”

They said he then took a towel out of a black backpack and threw it while yelling “chemical warfare.”

Staffers then called 911 and 35 people were evacuated.

Three people, two hospital staff and a police officer, who came into contact with the towel were decontaminated as a precaution. Fire officials said so far no one is showing any symptoms. They are not sure if the towel actually had chemicals on it.

“He walked in pretty angry and basically lashed out at whoever was at the desk and basically threatened and said that he had a chemical weapon, and threw the rag on the countertop and basically ran out,” said eyewitness Jessie Cruz.

Officials said the man left the scene and is not in custody at this time.

The hospital is still operating as normal.

Officers said Howard Avenue at York Street will be closed during the investigation.