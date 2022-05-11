WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man faces multiple charges, including murder, in the December 2021 shooting death of a man in West Haven, police announced Wednesday.

Paul Burruss Sr. is charged with murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the death of Carlos Gore Jr.

Burruss, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Gore inside a home on Platt Avenue on Dec. 16. Gore was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died.

Police said a superior court judge approved an arrest warrant for Burruss on April 27, and he was located and taken into custody in Seymour on May 11.

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicle Police, Connecticut State Police, and the Seymour Police Department assisted West Have Police in taking Burruss into custody.