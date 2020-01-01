Man charged in assault, armed robbery at West Haven motel

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Haven man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man at a motel and then stealing his rifle at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Police say that around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the Super 8 Motel, at 7 Kimberly Avenue, on the report of an armed robbery and assault. Upon arrival, they met with two men and an underage girl.

An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Timothy Frye, another unidentified man, and the underage girl had rented a room and that two other men had later arrived at the motel with the intent of meeting the girl.

However, during the course of their interactions, police say that Frye struck one of the visiting men in the head with the butt of a handgun and then stole an AR-15 long rifle that the victim had brought to the motel with him, while holding that victim at gunpoint.

Frye and another male suspect fled the scene before police arrived but Frye was later apprehended at a New Haven home.

Police arrested Frye and charged him with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit / Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, Threatening, Carry Pistol without a Permit, Assault, Possession of an Assault Weapon, and Possession of a Banned Magazine.

Police have not yet recovered the rifle at this time.

Surveillance photo of suspect (West Haven Police)

A surveillance photo from the motel of another man who is believed to be involved in the incident has been released.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident or the identity of this suspect to contact them at at 203-937-3905.