NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in New Haven Friday, according to authorities.

New Haven police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting. The caller stated the person had been shot inside their car and was being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police officers responded to the hospital where officers secured the involved car an Acura MDX as a crime scene at the emergency room entrance.

Police said the gunshot victim succumbed to a single gunshot wound to his left ribcage while receiving medical treatment in the emergency room. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Sean Peterson.

Detectives with the New Haven Police Departments Investigative Services Division conducted a thorough investigation with interviews with witnesses.

Investigators determined that William Brown, the driver of the Acura MDX fatally shot Peterson. The accused was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder and other firearm-related offenses.

Brown is being held on a $1 million bond.

“This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Sean Peterson,” New Haven Police Department Chief Karl Jacobson said. “I commend our investigators for their thorough and diligent work in bringing the suspect responsible for this crime to justice.”