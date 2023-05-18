HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who allegedly attacked an elementary school custodian earlier this year has been taken into custody by Hamden officers, according to police.

Jordan Richards, 33, was found after automatized license plate readers found his location on Feb. 12, according to Hamden police. He is accused of a Jan. 31 assault at Wintergreen Elementary School, and then allegedly returned on Feb. 11 to break in again.

The custodian, Eddie Rogers, went to the school after hearing an alarm go off on the morning of Jan. 31, according to police. When Rogers arrived, he said he saw Richards on a gym mat. When Rogers asked what he was doing there, Richards said that he lived at the school.

Rogers turned his back, and that’s when he said Richards attacked him.

“He punched me in the face, he broke my nose, broke my jaw, and apparently when I was unconscious, he picked me up and dropped me on my head,” Rogers told News 8 in February. “He stood over me, staring at me just to see if I was dead.”

Richards was extradited on Wednesday from Rikers Island Correctional Facility.

He has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, interfering with an emergency call and illegal use of a credit card for the Jan. 31 incident. He is being held on a $750,000 bond for those charges.

He has been charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief in connection to the Feb. 11 break-in. He is being held on a $10,000 bond for those charges.