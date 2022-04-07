MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Milford in which the suspects allegedly posed as Amazon delivery drivers.

In January, police said a victim was robbed at the Devon Manor Apartments on Naugatuck Avenue, and two armed suspects were reportedly wearing Amazon uniforms and carrying a package.

When the victim opened the door to take the package, the suspects forced their way into the home. At the time, an Amazon spokesperson told News 8 the suspects were not Amazon employees.

Police said 25-year-old Shane Gordon, a suspect, turned himself in on Thursday.

He was charged with home invasion, robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, assault in the second degree and larceny in the first degree.

Gordon posted $750,000 bond and has been released, according to police. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on April 13 at Milford Superior Court.