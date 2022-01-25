Man charged in parking lot stabbing on Pershing Drive in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia man was charged in connection with a stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot on Pershing Drive.

Police said there was a report of a two-car crash in the parking lot of CVS and Burger King on Pershing Drive around 2:10 p.m.

During the investigation, police said a separate altercation occurred in which a man allegedly stabbed another man several times, adding a friend of the stabbing victim was cut on the hand during the incident.

Police said the stabbing happened in front of the officer investigating the crash and the suspect, identified as Matthew Romans, 22, of Ansonia, was taken into custody immediately.

According to police, the victim is a 21-year-old man from Meriden. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Romans was charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree, according to police. He is being held on a $75,000 bond and will be arraigned in court Wednesday.

The investigation into the incident that led up to the stabbing is ongoing and police said additional arrests are expected.

