WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy in Waterbury turned himself in to police.

Kharis Samuels, 20, faces charges of assault in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and risk of injury to a child.

Police said Samuels was showing off his gun at a home on Pinecrest Drive on June 21 when it went off and struck the victim in his torso. His friend’s three younger siblings and grandmother were also inside the home at the time of the incident.

The victim remains in stable condition, police said Tuesday.

Samuels is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to be Tuesday.

Police said the investigation remains active.