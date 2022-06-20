MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing charges after state police say he was driving the wrong way on I-95 north in Milford on Sunday and collided with a car head-on.

According to state police, a Kia Sportage Lx was traveling on I-95 north next to the Exit 35 on-ramp in the left lane around 10 p.m. A Toyota Scion was traveling south, the wrong way on I-95 north, north of the Exit 35 on-ramp, state police said.

The Toyota collided head-on with the Kia, according to state police.

The driver of the Kia and the three passengers in that vehicle were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with suspected minor injuries, state police said. The driver of the Toyota, identified by state police as Geovanny Guallo, 25, of New Haven, complained of a sore ankle but refused medical treatment.

State police said Guallo was observed to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and that he failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was subsequently arrested.

According to state police, Guallo was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating a motor vehicle without a license, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Guallo was held on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.