Man charged with DUI after driving wrong-way, striking multiple cars on I-91 in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is charged with driving under the influence after driving the wrong way, and striking multiple cars on I-91 Saturday night.

At around 7:11 p.m., Troopers responded to a wrong-way driver on I-91 traveling north in the south lanes from Exit 12 in North Haven.

While troopers responded, it was reported the same vehicle struck multiple cars and continued north. Two vehicles traveling south on I-91 were struck by the wrong-way driver. Another vehicle swerved and struck a medal guide beam rail as a result of trying to avoid the driver. There were no reported injuries to the operators or passengers who were struck.

Troops located and stopped the wrong-way driver between Exits 14 and 15 in Wallingford.

The wrong-way driver is identified as 55-year-old Matteo Annunziata of Middletown. Police say it was determined that Annunziata was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation and was placed under arrest.

He was charged with Evading Responsibility With A Motor Vehicle, Operating A Motor Vehicle Under The Influence, Failure To Maintain Established Lane, and Operating the Wrong Way on a limited access highway.

Annunziata was released on a $2,500 non-security bond and is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on October 29.