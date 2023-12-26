WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of impersonating a police officer and sexually assaulting a woman in Waterbury has been arrested seven years later, according to police.

Niamkey Amichia, 33, was extradited on Friday from Pierce County in Washington. Police said Amichia appeared as a DNA match during a separate sexual assault investigation earlier this year in Washington.

Amichia allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in Waterbury in November 2016.

He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraining and impersonation of a police officer in connection to that case.