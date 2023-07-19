DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Derby man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with methamphetamine possession with intent to sell.

The FBI Transnational Organized Crime Crime Task Force made a controlled purchase of 55 grams of meth from 46-year-old Andre Messam. Lab analysis confirmed the meth was 100% pure.

Messam fled from officers who tried to stop his car in North Haven. He was found and arrested at a rental car agency in Newington.

If convicted, Messam faces a minimum term of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life imprisonment.