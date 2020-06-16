Man charged with murder in 2019 death of Meriden mom, Perrie Mason

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden man is being charged with the murder of his fiance Tuesday, who went missing before she was found dead last August.

Police say that they have secured an arrest warrant for Jason Darnell Watson for murder in connection with the death of Meriden mom, Perrie Mason.

RELATED: Meriden man accused of attacking fiance days before she was found dead appears in court

Mason went missing on August 18, 2019. Investigators then discovered her remains near where Watson worked in Waterbury three days later.

Perrie Mason (Meriden police)

Watson was the main suspect in Mason’s murder and after a lengthy investigation, police secured a warrant to formally charge him. He will be arraigned on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Court records reveal new details in the death of Meriden mom, Perrie Mason

Watson had previously been behind bars for strangulation, assault, and unlawful restraint from an incident that happened days before Mason disappeared.