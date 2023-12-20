MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors, according to authorities.

Meriden police responded to the report of the sexual assault of two minors on Sunday. Officer Alex Rodriguez worked alongside the department’s special crimes unit to investigate the sexual assault case.

A felony arrest warrant was later issued for 25-year-old Kenneth Montaner Buscampell for allegedly sexually assaulting the juveniles.

Mugshot of Kenneth Montaner Buscampell. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

Buscampell was charged with three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information valuable to the investigation should contact the Meriden Police Detective Kevin Ieraci at 203-630-6294.

The Meriden Police Department released the following statement on the investigation.

“We at the Meriden Police Department are wholeheartedly committed to protecting children. We understand the impact of these crimes and we work with partner agencies to help provide services to the affected victims and their families. It is the policy of the Meriden Police Department to fully investigate every allegation of crimes against children that is brought to our organization.”