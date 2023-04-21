WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A jury has found a Waterbury man guilty of murder in the brutal killing of Rachel Lerato Sebetlela in July 2020, according to Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen T. Platt.

On July 10, 2020, Mike Johnson, 24, stabbed Sebetlela multiple times in her torso while she was inside her Waterbury home, according to authorities.

Sebetlela was reported missing to police on July 13 from her Johnson Street home in Waterbury.

Sebetlela’s mutilated body was later found by a hiker on Sep. 12, 2020, at Black Rock State Park in Watertown. According to police, the victim’s body was found headless and wrapped in garbage bags and blankets. Police said Sebetlela’s wrists, legs and feet were bound by duct tape.

Johnson has been convicted of murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Johnson is scheduled to appear for sentencing on July 13 at Waterbury Superior Court.