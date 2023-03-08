WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured in Waterbury on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious man lying on Meriden Road at 6:20 p.m., authorities said. Officers determined the man was a victim of a hit-run crash.

The hit-and-run victim was identified as a 30-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in critical condition. Officials said the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

Police said Meriden Road is closed from Pierpoint Road to Todd Road while authorities investigate the crash.

If anyone has information on the crash they are asked to contact the CRU at 203-346-3975.

