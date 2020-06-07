Man dead after motor vehicle collision with pickup truck in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is dead after colliding with a pickup truck Saturday afternoon in New Haven.

According to Capt. Anthony Duff of the New Haven Police Department, an accident occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street just around 11:20 a.m. on June 6.

The moped operator had been at a westbound red-facing traffic signal, while the pick-up truck operator advanced southbound on a green-facing traffic signal.

Officials believe a man operating a red moped on Grand Avenue collided with the side of a full sized Chevy pickup truck as both vehicles entered the intersection.

New Haven Police and Fire were called to the scene, where the moped operator – a man believed to be in his thirties – was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials have not released the identity of the man while a next-of-kin notification is made.

The pickup truck operator stayed at the scene of the incident.

New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.

